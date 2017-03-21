FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Andrew Puzder to step down as CKE fast-food CEO in April: company
#Business News
March 21, 2017 / 10:47 PM / 5 months ago

Andrew Puzder to step down as CKE fast-food CEO in April: company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

File photo: Andrew Puzder takes part in a panel discussion titled "Understanding the Post-Recession Consumer" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 30, 2012.Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Andrew Puzder, who withdrew as nominee for U.S. Labor Secretary in the new Trump administration, is stepping down as chief executive of CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc in April, the parent of the Carl's Jr and Hardee's restaurant chains said on Tuesday.

"I expressed my desire to have CKE plan for succession approximately a year ago," said Puzder, 66, who has served as chief executive officer since 2000.

Puzder will be succeeded by Jason Marker, who most recently was president of Yum Brands Inc's (YUM.N) KFC chain.

Puzder pulled his name from consideration for labor secretary in February, amid concerns that he could not garner enough U.S. Senate votes to be confirmed following a swirl of controversies, complaints and potential conflicts.

Puzder admitted that he and his wife had employed an undocumented person as a housekeeper. He also faced a flurry of complaints and legal cases brought by workers against his business and its franchises.

And, a decades-old Oprah Winfrey tape raising allegations of domestic abuse by his ex-wife resurfaced, although those allegations had been withdrawn.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; editing by Grant McCool

