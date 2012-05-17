FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carl's Jr restaurant operator CKE Inc files for $100 million IPO
May 17, 2012 / 10:06 PM / 5 years ago

Carl's Jr restaurant operator CKE Inc files for $100 million IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Private-equity backed CKE Inc, which operates the Carl’s Jr and Hardees fast food chains, filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.

CKE was taken private by Apollo Management in a nearly $700 million deal in 2010. <link.reuters.com/qyk38s>

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the restaurant operator said it would apply to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘CK.’

The filing did not reveal the underwriters of the offering or the number of shares to be sold or their expected price.

The company posted a loss of $19.3 million on revenue of $1.28 billion for the fiscal year ended January 31.

The company paid out $98.1 million in interest expense in the year.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

