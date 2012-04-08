FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clal Insurance plans to sell U.S. unit for $218 million
April 8, 2012 / 8:30 AM / 6 years ago

Clal Insurance plans to sell U.S. unit for $218 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings (CLIS.TA) said on Sunday it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to sell its subsidiary Clal U.S. Holdings Inc for $218 million.

Clal, a subsidiary of the IDB Holding IDBH.TA group, did not name the buyer.

Clal U.S. Holdings owns U.S. insurer Guard Financial Group, which has shareholders’ equity of $217 million, Clal said in a statement. It bought Guard five years ago for $120 million.

The two sides set a deadline of 45 days to complete due diligence and sign a detailed agreement, though Clal said there was no guarantee a deal would be reached.

Last year Clal, one of Israel’s top two insurers, sold Lloyd’s of London LOL.UL insurer Broadgate Underwriting to Torus Insurance Holdings of Bermuda.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Karolina Tagaris

