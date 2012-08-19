FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clal Insurance sells U.S. unit to Berkshire unit for $221 million
#Business News
August 19, 2012 / 10:18 AM / 5 years ago

Clal Insurance sells U.S. unit to Berkshire unit for $221 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings (CLIS.TA) agreed to sell its subsidiary Clal U.S. Holdings Inc for $221 million to Nebraska-based National Indemnity Co, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N).

The deal is subject to U.S. regulatory approval, Clal, a subsidiary of the IDB Holding IDBH.TA group, said in a statement on Sunday. If approvals are not obtained by December 15 each side will be eligible to extend the deadline by three months.

Clal U.S. Holdings owns U.S. insurer Guard Financial Group, which it bought five years ago for $120 million.

Clal Insurance said it would record a loss of 13 million shekels ($3.2 million) in the second quarter to cover costs associated with the sale. Once the sale is completed it would book a gain of 72 million shekels.

Last year Clal, one of Israel’s top two insurers, sold Lloyd’s of London LOL.UL insurer Broadgate Underwriting to Torus Insurance Holdings of Bermuda.

($1 = 4.03 shekels)

Reporting by Tova Cohen

