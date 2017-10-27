FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clariant merger foe boosts stake to 20 percent: stock exchange
Sections
Featured
CEOs say Trump tax cut may boost investors more than jobs
Politics
CEOs say Trump tax cut may boost investors more than jobs
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
Business
Amazon sales surge after Whole Foods acquisition
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 27, 2017 / 4:45 AM / in an hour

Clariant merger foe boosts stake to 20 percent: stock exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Activist investors who oppose Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant’s proposed $20 billion merger with U.S.-based Huntsman have boosted their stake to 20 percent, the Swiss stock exchange said on Friday, after Reuters reported the increased holding on Thursday.

The logo of Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant is seen at the company's headquarters in Pratteln, Switzerland August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

White Tale, the investment vehicle formed by hedge fund manager Keith Meister and New York City-based investment fund 40 North to amass Clariant shares, increased its stake beyond the 15 percent reported last month as it intensifies efforts to scuttle the deal.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.