February 17, 2016 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

Clariant CEO says looking closely at possible acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant CLN.VX is looking closely at possible acquisitions to boost its business, Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann told Reuters on Wednesday.

“That (takeovers) is a real option for us,” Kottmann said after the company posted fourth-quarter results, adding that there were no concrete projects on the table.

Kottmann also said Clariant, which has been a rumored takeover candidate itself in the past year, could still generate value for shareholders as an independent company.

Earlier Clariant said it would offer shareholders a steady dividend for 2015, slightly lower than analysts had expected.

Reporting by Paul Arnold; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

