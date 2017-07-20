FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
37 minutes ago
U.S. FTC approves Baxter's acquisition of Claris business with condition
#Trump
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Sessions ducks Trump's barbs
Politics
Sessions ducks Trump's barbs
Experts fear fallout if ministers walk away without Brexit deal
Brexit
Experts fear fallout if ministers walk away without Brexit deal
One in eight people who voted for Trump having second thoughts: Reuters/Ipsos poll
The Trump Administration
One in eight people who voted for Trump having second thoughts: Reuters/Ipsos poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 20, 2017 / 7:23 PM / 37 minutes ago

U.S. FTC approves Baxter's acquisition of Claris business with condition

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc (BAX.N) and Claris Lifesciences Ltd (CLAI.BO) have agreed to divest two types of pharmaceutical products to settle U.S. Federal Trade Commission charges that Baxter's proposed acquisition of Claris’ injectable drugs business is anticompetitive, the agency said on Thursday.

The $625 million acquisition was announced by Baxter in December and the company said it expected the deal to close in the second half of 2017.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.