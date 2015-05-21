FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Cadila Healthcare near deal to buy smaller rival Claris: paper
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 21, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

India's Cadila Healthcare near deal to buy smaller rival Claris: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd (CADI.NS), among India’s top ten drugmakers, is in late-stage talks to buy smaller rival Claris Lifesciences Ltd (CLAI.BO) for about 34 billion rupees ($534 million), the Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources aware of the talks.

Both companies are engaged in last-minute due diligence negotiations, and the deal is expected to be announced next month, the daily reported.

Claris, which has a market capitalization of about $240.5 million, makes speciality generic drugs including blood products and anti-infectives, as well as the delivery systems for such products, such as vials, ampoules and intravenous bags.

About half of the company’s sales come from 70 emerging markets, including Brazil and Russia.

Media reports in February said several global and domestic drugmakers were in a race to buy Claris’s injectable products business, but Claris denied having any intention to sell.

A spokeswoman for Cadila and a spokesman for Claris did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Cadila shares were down 0.5 percent, while those of Claris were up 10 percent in early trade on Thursday, while the broader market .NSEI was down 0.03 percent.

Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.