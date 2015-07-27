Activist professor urges rejection of U.S. investor class action deal

GEORGETOWN, Del. (Reuters) - A professor whose research has questioned the value of shareholder lawsuits over mergers put words into action on Monday by taking the unusual step of going to a Delaware court to try to block a class action settlement.

A lawyer for Fordham Law School Professor Sean Griffith argued that the settlement of a class action brought on behalf of investors of Riverbed Technology over the company’s $3.6 billion sale to private equity firm Thoma Bravo unfairly benefits lawyers at the expense of shareholders they represent.

As Griffith saw it, the shareholder attorneys got a $500,000 fee while the shareholders who sued for more money only got a bit more information, known as a “disclosure-only settlement.” In addition, the settlement provides Riverbed directors protection from a wide range of lawsuits.

The judge hearing the case in Delaware’s Court of Chancery did not rule at the end of Monday’s settlement hearing, but Griffith’s objection is the latest sign the booming class actions are coming under greater scrutiny.

There has been growing criticism of the shareholder class actions over merger deals, which often benefit attorneys but not shareholders. The U.S Chamber of Commerce has compared the cases to extortion.

Judges have been questioning the fees paid to attorneys and examining if plaintiffs are actually involved in the litigation.

At Monday’s hearing, shareholder attorney Jason Leviton argued that his work on the case should reassure Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock that the Riverbed settlement was fair, something Griffith’s attorney, Joseph Christensen, disputed.

“You should not be comforted,” Christensen said, noting the lack of discovery. “You should be alarmed.”

Christensen read from a deposition transcript that he said raised questions of whether Riverbed’s chief executive had cut a self-serving deal, yet shareholder attorneys never pressed him on it.

Although the Riverbed case ended as most do, with a disclosure-only settlement, judges generally approve the agreements because shareholders from the class rarely object.

That makes unusual the involvement of Griffith, who used his standing as a shareholder to fight the proposed settlement.

“The problem is there is no adversary,” Griffith told Reuters last week. “The plaintiffs’ attorneys and defendant are in cahoots to get the settlement approved.”

Griffith told Reuters he has been buying stock of companies that have announced merger deals and intends to object to settlements if he feels the litigation is not serving stockholders.

Glasscock said he would take the settlement under advisement. He noted the four other judges on the Court of Chancery, which hears a bulk of the shareholder class actions over mergers, were reassessing the disclosure-only settlements.

“I want to examine the recent case law,” Glasscock said.