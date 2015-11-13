FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Concho Resources looking to buy Clayton Williams: Bloomberg
November 13, 2015 / 12:25 AM / 2 years ago

Concho Resources looking to buy Clayton Williams: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Concho Resources Inc (CXO.N), one of the top energy explorers in the oil-soaked Permian Basin beneath Texas and New Mexico, is seeking to buy Clayton Williams Energy Inc CWEI.N, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Clayton Williams drew interest from other suitors and may yet decide to remain independent, raise capital or sell assets, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1OHaeRv)

Shares of Clayton Williams, which has a market value of about $700 million, rose nearly 5.5 pct to $61 in after-market trading.

Concho’s shares were little changed at $106.72.

Clayton Williams said in October it had initiated a review of strategic alternatives and had engaged Goldman Sachs & Co as its exclusive financial adviser.

Concho Resources and Clayton Williams were not available to comment.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

