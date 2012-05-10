FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clean Diesel Tech loss wider than expected, shares fall
May 10, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

Clean Diesel Tech loss wider than expected, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Emission control systems maker Clean Diesel Technologies Inc (CDTI.O) posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by a sharp fall in gross margins, sending its shares down as much as 23 percent.

The company’s first-quarter widened to $2.8 million, or 39 cents per share, from $2.2 million, or 54 cents per share, in the year ago period.

The quarter included a $600,000 pretax charge related to inventory write-down at the company’s heavy duty diesel systems segment, which makes purifiers, filters and other accessories used in heavy duty vehicles.

Total revenue rose 23.3 percent to $17 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 29 cents per share on revenue of $16 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross margins slipped to 23.2 percent from 29.1 percent.

Shares of the Ventura, California-based company were trading down 23 percent at $2.75 in early trading on Monday, making it one of the top percentage losers on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair

