Clean Harbors profit falls as Canada floods hit work
August 7, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

Clean Harbors profit falls as Canada floods hit work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Environmental clean-up company Clean Harbors Inc (CLH.N) reported a lower quarterly profit and reduced its revenue forecast for the full year due to flooding in western Canada.

Net income fell to $22.9 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter from $23.4 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 64 percent to $860.5 million due to the $1.25 billion purchase of Safety-Kleen Inc in October. Safety-Kleen re-refines and recycles used oil.

Reporting By Garima Goel in Bangalore

