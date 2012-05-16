FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleantech posts weak results, shares fall
#Global Markets
May 16, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

Cleantech posts weak results, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc (CLNT.O), which makes metal components for the clean energy industry, posted a steep fall in its first-quarter profit on weak demand and lower selling prices, sending its shares down 24 percent on Wednesday.

The China-based company’s net income for the quarter fell about 89 percent to $0.3 million, or 12 cents per share, from $2.7 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cleantech earned 21 cents a share.

Revenue nearly halved to $9.4 million.

Shares of the company, which have fallen about 87 percent in the last one year, were trading down 10 percent at $3.58 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

