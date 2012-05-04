Clear Channel warns Europe to hurt 2nd quarter

(Reuters) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO.N) warned that weakness in Europe, which had hurt its first-quarter results, will continue to hurt revenue in the current quarter.

Shares of the world’s second-largest outdoor advertising company by sales fell 10 percent to a more than 2-year low of $6.64 on Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

“As of today, international revenues are pacing down approximately 1 percent for the second quarter compared to the prior period,” Chief Financial Officer Tom Casey said on a post-earnings conference call.

Revenue from Clear Channel’s international division, which accounted for 56 percent of its total sales, fell 2 percent in the first quarter due to lower billboard revenue, mainly on weakness in Europe.

Casey said Spain and Italy have been affected the most, and the United Kingdom in the beginning of the year. However, he expects the United Kingdom to benefit from the Olympics.

“Economic recovery continues to be slower than expected,” he said.

Rival CBS Outdoor, held by CBS Corp (CBS.N), had last week posted a 1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by stronger performance in the Americas while revenue from Europe dropped.

Clear Channel Outdoor also competes against Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR.O) and France-based JCDecaux SA (JCDX.PA).

JCDecaux, the world’s top outdoor advertising group, resumed dividends after a three-year break in March, signaling optimism about economic recovery.

However, Lamar posted a wider quarterly loss on Thursday on early repayment of debt and forecast second-quarter revenue below analysts’ expectations.

LOSS WIDENS

Net loss at Clear Channel Outdoor widened to $43.9 million, or 14 cents per share, in the first quarter from $9.5 million, or 3 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose slightly to $651 million from $650 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a loss of 8 cents per share on revenue of $662.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters

I/B/E/S.

In March, Clear Channel’s board was sued by an investor seeking to rescind what the investor called an improper $656 million loan that the company made to its ailing parent Clear Channel Communications Inc.

Private equity firms Bain and Thomas H Lee bought Clear Channel Communications in 2008 for about $18 billion. Clear Channel Communications owns 89 percent of Clear Channel Outdoor.

Only about 10 percent of the company is listed, while the rest is owned by the funds.