FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Verizon confirms Clearwire spectrum bid, no interest in lease
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 18, 2013 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

Verizon confirms Clearwire spectrum bid, no interest in lease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign hangs in the Verizon booth on the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) Chief Financial Officer said on Thursday that the telephone company put in a bid to Clearwire Corp CLWR.O for some of its wireless airwaves.

Clearwire had previously reported a bid of $1 billion to $1.5 billion for spectrum.

Verizon’s Fran Shammo did not confirm the size of his company’s bid. Shammo told Reuters that if Verizon did not succeed in buying the spectrum, he would not be in the market for leasing airwaves from Clearwire, which is majority owned by No. 3 U.S. mobile provider Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N).

Sprint and satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) have been seeking to buy Clearwire, which depends on leasing wireless airwaves to other operators. Its biggest customer is Sprint.

Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.