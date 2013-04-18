Verizon confirms Clearwire spectrum bid, no interest in lease

A sign hangs in the Verizon booth on the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) Chief Financial Officer said on Thursday that the telephone company put in a bid to Clearwire Corp CLWR.O for some of its wireless airwaves.

Clearwire had previously reported a bid of $1 billion to $1.5 billion for spectrum.

Verizon’s Fran Shammo did not confirm the size of his company’s bid. Shammo told Reuters that if Verizon did not succeed in buying the spectrum, he would not be in the market for leasing airwaves from Clearwire, which is majority owned by No. 3 U.S. mobile provider Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N).

Sprint and satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) have been seeking to buy Clearwire, which depends on leasing wireless airwaves to other operators. Its biggest customer is Sprint.