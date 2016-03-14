Cliffs bondholders sue company over bond exchange

(Reuters) - Iron ore producer Cliffs Natural Resources Inc’s bondholders are suing the company over a bond exchange offer in January that was prompted by falling commodity prices, and aimed at reducing the company’s debt.

The plaintiffs allege that Cliffs only favored larger bondholders to participate in the offering, while reducing the value of notes of bondholders who were not eligible to participate.

“The defendant’s decision to pursue this transaction benefiting only themselves and a minority of holders of class notes violated the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing,” the plaintiffs said in a class action lawsuit.

Cliffs and other U.S. miners have been hit by a drop in demand from steel mills and weak iron ore prices due to excess supply from big miners such as Vale SA, Rio Tinto Plc and BHP Billiton Plc.

The case is in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, and the case number is 16-cv-01899.