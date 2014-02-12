Cliffs CEO candidate would focus on U.S. market

(Reuters) - The executive that activist hedge fund Casablanca Capital would like to see lead Cliffs Natural Resources Inc would focus on supplying steelmakers in the United States, not selling into the competitive global iron ore market.

Lourenco Goncalves, whom Casablanca named as its preferred candidate for CEO on Wednesday, said in an interview that it is too early to say how he would “unlock” the value of Cliffs’ international assets, but it could happen in several ways.

Last month Casablanca publicly urged Cliffs to spin off its international operations, form a master limited partnership from its U.S. assets, sell non-core assets and double its dividend, among other things.

Asked whether he would carry out Casablanca’s proposals as chief executive, Goncalves said the fund’s plan offers “good alternatives, but they are alternatives, they are possibilities.” But like the fund, Goncalves sees a divide between Cliffs’ U.S. assets and those in Canada and Australia.

“Cliffs is the 900 pound gorilla in that marketplace,” he said of the United States. “I prefer to play to the strengths of the company.”

Casablanca said on Wednesday it plans to put forward former Metals USA chief executive Goncalves as part of a majority slate of dissident board nominees. The fund owns about 5.2 percent of Cliffs, but it is not yet clear how much support it has among other investors.

Goncalves was particularly critical of Cliffs’ Bloom Lake Mine in Quebec, once seen as a key growth project. He said he would never have bought the mine, calling the purchase a bad decision made as the market peaked.

After months of deliberation, Cliffs said on Tuesday it had decided to indefinitely suspend a planned expansion at Bloom Lake.

“If you are in a hole, and you are digging the hole, the very first move you should make is, stop digging,” Goncalves said. “Yesterday they stopped digging. It doesn’t mean that they are getting out of the hole.”

Goncalves was also negative on the mothballed Black Thor chromite project in northwestern Ontario’s Ring of Fire region, saying he would sell the project if possible.

Cliffs suspended the project indefinitely last year, citing an uncertain timeline and risks associated with developing infrastructure.

Cliffs was the biggest miner working in the mineral-rich Ring of Fire, which Canadian political leaders have said could spur an economic boom in northern Ontario, much as the tar sands have in northern Alberta.