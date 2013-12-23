FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former leaders of Norway and Ghana named U.N. climate change envoys
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
December 23, 2013 / 4:15 PM / 4 years ago

Former leaders of Norway and Ghana named U.N. climate change envoys

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Norway's former Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg laughs while listening to a question from the audience following his speech at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts in this September 25, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Monday appointed former Ghana President John Kufuor and former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg as special envoys on climate change to drum up support for a planned global conference in September.

Ban has invited world leaders, chief executives and civil society groups to a Climate Summit in New York on September 23 to push for robust action on climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and building climate resilient communities.

“As part of their work, the special envoys will assist the Secretary-General in his consultations with leaders to raise the level of ambition to address climate change and to accelerate action,” Ban’s office said in a statement.

“They will also provide strategic advice to the Secretary-General based on their consultations,” it said.

Kufuor was Ghana’s president from 2001-2009 and chairman of the African Union from 2007-2008, while Stoltenberg was prime minister of Norway from 2000-2001 and again from 2005-2013.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
