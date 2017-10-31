FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China carbon market still facing problems: official
Sections
Featured
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
Spain
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
U.S.
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
Breakingviews
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 31, 2017 / 2:38 AM / in 17 minutes

China carbon market still facing problems: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s pilot carbon trading scheme is still facing “problems” and needs further improvements, a senior climate official told reporters on Tuesday.

Li Gao, an official with the climate change department of China’s state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, was speaking at a briefing in Beijing.

As part of its pledges made ahead of the Paris climate accord in 2015, China said it would set up a nationwide emissions trading scheme in the first half of this year, but the launch has been delayed amid concerns about unreliable data.

Reporting by Dominique Patton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.