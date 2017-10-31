China carbon market still facing problems: official

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s pilot carbon trading scheme is still facing “problems” and needs further improvements, a senior climate official told reporters on Tuesday.

Li Gao, an official with the climate change department of China’s state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, was speaking at a briefing in Beijing.

As part of its pledges made ahead of the Paris climate accord in 2015, China said it would set up a nationwide emissions trading scheme in the first half of this year, but the launch has been delayed amid concerns about unreliable data.