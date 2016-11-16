FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2016 / 2:13 PM / 9 months ago

Kerry says Trump's views on climate might change when in office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARRAKESH, Morocco (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in a speech on Wednesday at an international climate conference that he could not speculate on President-elect Donald Trump's climate policies but that his views might change when he is in office.

Trump has called climate change a hoax, and said he would rip up the 2015 Paris deal, halt any U.S. taxpayer funds for U.N. global warming programs, and revive the U.S. coal sector.

"While I can’t stand here and speculate about what policies our President-elect will pursue, I will tell you this: In the time that I have spent in public life, one of the things I’ve learned is that some issues look a little bit different when you’re actually in office compared to when you’re on the campaign trail," Kerry said.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati, editing by Alister Doyle

