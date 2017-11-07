FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump not invited to Paris December climate change summit for now, says France
#Environment
November 7, 2017 / 1:38 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Trump not invited to Paris December climate change summit for now, says France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, who pulled his country out of the 2015 Paris climate change deal, is “for the time being” not invited to a climate change summit due to be held in the French capital in December, an official in President Emmanuel Macron’s office said.

FILE PHOTO: Participants are seen in silhouette as they look at a screen showing a world map with climate anomalies during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

Over a hundred countries, as well as non governmental organizations, have been invited for the Dec.12 summit.

“The United States have a bit of a special status for that summit,” the official said, adding that guests there will be committed to implementing the 2015 deal.

The United States would still be invited to the summit but at a lower level than the president, added the official.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

