BP to urge shareholders to support climate resolution

A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London January 15, 2015. BP is expected to announce job cuts in its North Sea operations on Thursday, the BBC reported. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - BP Plc said on Thursday it will tell shareholders to back a resolution brought by investor activists calling on the oil major to improve transparency on its climate change risk exposure, following a similar move by Royal Dutch Shell Plc last week.

“We consider the resolution to be non-confrontational, and it gives us the opportunity to demonstrate our current actions and build on our existing disclosures in this area,” a BP spokesman said in an email.

BP will formally tell shareholders to support the measure at an investors meeting on April 16.

Shareholder groups ClientEarth, Share Action and Aiming for A have proposed resolutions that both global energy companies disclose additional information in five areas related to climate change in their annual reports, beginning in 2016.

The investors represent more than £200 billion ($300 billion) in assets.

The groups said they are concerned about the “longer term success of the company, given the recognized risks and opportunities associated with climate change.”