Table: Greenhouse gas emissions fall 1.3 percent in rich nations in 2012

OSLO (Reuters) - Greenhouse gas emissions from industrialized nations fell by 1.3 percent in 2012 from 2011 and were 10 percent below 1990 levels, according to data submitted by governments to the United Nations.

Following is a Reuters compilation of the statistics, used to check compliance with U.N. treaties (figures are in millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents):

Country 2012 2011 2012 vs 1990 2012 vs

2011 1990

Australia 544 542 0.4 % 415 31.0 %

Belarus 89 87 2.0 % 139 -35.8 %

Canada 699 701 -0.4 % 591 18.2 %

European Union 4,545 4,604 -1.3 % 5,623 -19.2 %

Iceland 4 4 0.6 % 4 26.3 %

Japan 1,343 1,307 2.8 % 1,234 8.8 %

Kazakhstan 284 279 2.0 % 358 -20.7 %

Liechtenstein 0.2 0.2 4.3 % 0.2 -1.2 %

Monaco 0.1 0.1 4.1 % 0.1 -14.7 %

New Zealand 76 74 2.2 % 61 25.4 %

Norway 54 53 2.0 % 50 7.8 %

Russia 2,295 2,284 0.5 % 3, 62 -31.7 %

Switzerland 51 50 3.0 % 53 -2.7 %

Turkey 440 424 3.7 % 188 133.4 %

Ukraine 401 408 -1.8 % 940 -57.3 %

United States 6,488 6,717 -3.4 % 6,220 4.3 %

TOTAL 17,315 17,536 -1.3 % 19,239 -10.0 %

Of which:

EUROPEAN UNION

2012 2011 2012 vs 1990 2012 vs

2011 pct 1990 pct

Austria 80 83 -3.6 % 78 2.6 %

Belgium 116 120 -3.3 % 143 -18.9 %

Britain 581 563 3.2 % 775 -25.0 %

Denmark 52 57 -8.8 % 69 -24.6 %

Finland 61 67 -9.0 % 70 -12.9 %

France 490 490 0.0 % 557 -12.0 %

Germany 939 929 1.1 % 1,248 -24.8 %

Greece 111 115 -3.5 % 105 5.7 %

Ireland 58 57 1.8 % 55 5.5 %

Italy 460 487 -5.5 % 519 -11.4 %

Luxembourg 12 12 0.0 % 13 -7.7 %

Netherlands 192 195 -1.5 % 212 -9.4 %

Portugal 69 69 0.0 % 61 13.1 %

Spain 342 347 -1.4 % 284 20.4 %

Sweden 58 61 -4.9 % 73 -20.5 %

EU 15 TOTAL 3,620 3,650 -0.8 % 4,262 -15.1 %

Bulgaria 61 66 -7.6 % 109 -44.0 %

Croatia 26 28 -7.1 % 32 -18.8 %

Cyprus 9 10 -10.0 % 6 50.0 %

Czech Republic 131 135 -3.0 % 196 -33.2 %

Estonia 19 20 -5.0 % 41 -53.7 %

Hungary 62 66 -6.1 % 97 -36.1 %

Latvia 11 11 0.0 % 26 -57.7 %

Lithuania 22 22 0.0 % 49 -55.1 %

Malta 3 3 0.0 % 2 50.0 %

Poland 401 407 -1.5 % 465 -13.8 %

Romania 119 121 -1.7 % 248 -52.0 %

Slovakia 43 45 -4.4 % 73 -41.1 %

Slovenia 19 19 0.0 % 18 5.6 %

EU 28 TOTAL 4,545 4,604 -1.3 % 5,623 -19.2 %

(Note: numbers exclude land use, land use change and forestry)