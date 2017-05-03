BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON EU officials are scrambling
to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump not pull out of the
Paris climate accord after his advisers warned of legal problems
if Washington stayed in but lowered its commitments.
European Union sources said European ministers and EU
officials have been lobbying senior White House staff after
hearing Trump was leaning heavily towards exiting the global
pact because of the legal problems that could arise if
Washington revised its climate commitments downward.
Trump is expected to announce a decision as early as next
week along with other energy policy changes, including ordering
opening up LNG exports and Arctic drilling.
"If the biggest economy in the world dumps the whole thing
... we all have to worry," one EU source told Reuters. "We are
reaching out at all possible levels ... to try to explain why
they do not need to leave the Paris agreement."
Four U.S. sources briefed on White House meetings, who asked
not to be named, told Reuters on Tuesday that opponents of the
2015 accord to cap greenhouse gas emissions had won the upper
hand in recent days about whether to pull out or remain in the
accord with a reduced commitment.
Senior administration officials - including chief of staff
Reince Priebus, chief strategist Steve Bannon, White House
Counsel Donald McGahn and Environmental Protection Agency head
Scott Pruitt - argued Washington risked legal challenges if it
lowered its climate goals while remaining a party to the deal.
The sources said White House lawyers had argued in a memo
recently that changing the U.S. target, known as the Nationally
Determined Contribution, could trigger these complications.
A White House spokeswoman said a decision had not yet been
made, and gave no further details. Trump said at a rally in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Saturday that he would announce a
"big decision" on the Paris agreement within two weeks.
EU Climate Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, who has
telephoned White House officials to press them on the climate
issue, said "there is room for the new U.S. administration to
chart its own path."
"We all continue to hope the U.S. will find a way to remain
within the Paris Agreement," he told reporters after a meeting
with Iran's environment minister in Tehran on Sunday.
'ALARM'
Trump vowed during his campaign to "cancel the Paris Climate
Agreement" within 100 days of becoming president, part of a
broader plan to sweep away Obama-era environmental protections
he said were hobbling the economy.
But since being elected, he has been mostly quiet on the
issue. Scores of large U.S. companies and several Republican
lawmakers have urged him to keep America in the deal as a way to
protect American industry interests overseas.
The accord, agreed by nearly 200 countries in Paris in 2015,
seeks to limit planetary warming by cutting emissions of carbon
dioxide and other gases from burning fossil fuels.
The United States committed to reducing its emissions by
between 26 percent and 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025 - a
level that the Trump administration is unlikely to support.
As recently as last week, advocates for remaining in the
agreement - including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Ivanka
Trump and Jared Kushner - seemed to have Trump's ear.
EU lawyers studying the Paris accord, another EU source
said, say nothing in the Paris deal prohibits a participant from
seeking to reduce its commitments.
That view was upheld by Sue Biniaz, a former State
Department legal adviser who left earlier this year and was a
key architect behind the Paris agreement.
"Countries might criticise the decision but it wouldn't be a
violation of the agreement as a legal matter," she said.
An overwhelming majority of scientists say the burning of
fossil fuels like petroleum and coal is a main driver of global
climate change, triggering sea level rise, droughts and more
frequent violent storms.
