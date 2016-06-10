France to formally ratify Paris climate accord on June 15 - Minister

PARIS (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande will formally sign the Paris climate agreement on Wednesday, June 15, making France the first industrialized nation to ratify the landmark accord, Environment Minister Segolene Royal said on Friday.

France’s Senate adopted a bill authorizing the government to ratify the agreement on Wednesday after a near unanimous vote by the lower house in May, Royal told a carbon pricing forum in Paris.

Royal, who is the current chair of the United Nations climate talks COP21, said several other industrialized nations were expected to ratify the agreement by the end of the year.

The Paris climate agreement aimed at limiting global warming was reached by nearly 200 nations last December in the French capital.