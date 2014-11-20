FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. Green Fund gets $9.3 billion in pledges at Berlin conference
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 20, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. Green Fund gets $9.3 billion in pledges at Berlin conference

Madeline Chambers

3 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Donor nations pledged up to $9.3 billion on Thursday to a U.N. fund to help developing countries tackle climate change, but environmental campaigners said the funds fell short of what they want.

    The U.N. Green Climate Fund (GCF) is a major part of a plan agreed in 2009 whereby rich countries agreed to give $100 billion a year from both public and private sources from 2020 to help developing nations reduce carbon emissions and adapt to a changing global climate.

The United Nations has set an informal target of $10 billion in initial contributions for the GCF this year, a goal that Germany - host of Thursday’s conference - said was now within sight. Developing countries are pushing for $15 billion.

“I think everyone had hoped there would be more,” the World Bank’s President Jim Yong Kim said, noting however that he was “very encouraged” by the pledges.

Related Coverage

Greenpeace hailed the pledges as “a first and important step” but rapped Australia, Russia and others for making none.

“While climate change is developing faster than expected, the financial support for those who are the most affected still evolves at a snail’s pace,” Greenpeace Germany’s political unit head, Stefan Krug, said.

Marlene Moses of Nauru, chair of the Alliance of Small Island States at U.N. climate negotiations, called the pledges “still well short” of the target.

The pledges are seen as vital to pave the way for a U.N. climate deal meant to be agreed in late 2015 in Paris.

That deal will aim to limit a rise in average global temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times. Temperatures have already risen by about 0.9 C and are in part to blame for disasters such as heatwaves, mudslides and rising sea levels, scientists say.

Thursday’s pledges included money that had already been announced, such as up to $1.5 billion from Japan and up to $3 billion from the United States. New pledges included $1.1 billion from Britain and $310 million from Italy.

Officials said they expected Canada to join in by the end of the year and hoped Austria and Belgium would also contribute.

“This is a very important historic day,” GCF’s Executive Director, Hela Cheikhrouhou, said, describing the conference as “very fruitful”.

Additional reporting by Alister Doyle in Oslo; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.