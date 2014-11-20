FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FACTBOX: Green Climate Fund pledges total $9.3 billion
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 20, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

FACTBOX: Green Climate Fund pledges total $9.3 billion

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Following are details of national pledges totaling $9.3 billion to the U.N.’s Green Climate Fund (GCF), meant to help developing nations cope with global warming, following a donors’ meeting in Berlin on Thursday.

The United Nations has set an informal target of raising $10 billion for the fund this year, in an initial capitalization lasting four years.

The GCF is meant to help developing nations curb their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate. The fund is part of a broader U.N. deal, due to be agreed in Paris in late 2015, to limit rising temperatures.

The GCF gave a total of $9.3 billion but did not give a full breakdown, and assumptions about long-term exchange rates affect the numbers.

Germany, for instance, has said its pledge is “750 million euros, or about $1 billion” but at current exchange rates 750 million euros is $940 million.

Following is an overview of known pledges to the GCF:

Country Pledges (millions of

dollars)

United States 3000

Japan 1500

Britain 1100

Germany 1000

France 1000

Sweden 540

Italy 310

Norway 130

The Netherlands 125

South Korea 100

Finland 100

Switzerland 100

Denmark 70

Spain 16

Mexico 10

Luxembourg 6.3

Czech Republic 5.5

New Zealand 3.0

Panama 1.0

Monaco 0.3

Indonesia 0.25

Mongolia 0.05

TOTAL 9117

TOTAL GIVEN BY GCF 9300

(Sources: Official GCF website, news.gcfund.org/pledges/, Oxfam, national pledges)

Reporting by Alister Doyle in Oslo, Barbara Lewis in Brussels, Madeline Chambers in Berlin; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.