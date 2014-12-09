FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian pledge pushes Green Climate Fund to $10 billion goal
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
December 9, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

Belgian pledge pushes Green Climate Fund to $10 billion goal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Belgium will pledge 50 million euros ($62 million) on Tuesday to a new U.N. Green Climate Fund to help developing nations cope with global warming, a Belgian official said, bringing the total to a U.N. target of $10 billion.

About 190 nations are meeting in Lima from Dec. 1-12 to work on elements of a draft agreement to combat greenhouse gas emissions. The deal is expected to be finalized in Paris in a year’s time.

The U.N. said earlier this year it hoped the initial round of pledges would reach $10 billion to encourage progress in the Lima negotiations. The GCF said last week that pledges totaled $9.95 billion, led by up to $3 billion by the United States.

“It will be formally announced a bit later today,” a Belgian official said, confirming Belgian media reports but asking not to be named.

The fund is meant to help poor nations cut their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change, such as more desertification, more powerful storms and rising sea levels.

Developing nations have welcomed the pledges but say developed nations are not on track to keep a bigger promise, made in 2009, of mobilizing $100 billion in climate finance from public and private sectors by 2020.

Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.