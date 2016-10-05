FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Obama: 'historic day' in climate battle as Paris deal ratified
October 5, 2016 / 7:46 PM / a year ago

Obama: 'historic day' in climate battle as Paris deal ratified

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he delivers a statement on the Paris Agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2016.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama called the ratification of the Paris climate accord - a threshold nations officially reached on Wednesday - an "historic day" in the fight against climate change.

"Today, the world meets the moment, and if we follow through on the commitments that this Paris agreement embodies, history may well judge it as a turning point for our planet," Obama told reporters in a brief statement in the White House Rose Garden.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Chris Reese

