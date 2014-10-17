Pollution and scarce resources key green issues for firms

LONDON (Reuters) - Scarce resources and pollution control measures are the two environmental issues which have the most impact on the net earnings of businesses today, a private equity fund manager said on Thursday.

London-based Ambienta says it is the largest European private equity fund specializing in the environmental sector, with more than 450 million euros of assets under management.

Founded in 2007, it buys or has stakes in established industrial firms which develop products or provide services which improve resource efficiency, or help tackle pollution.

Ambienta’s first fund closed at about 220 million euros ($282 million) in 2009 and its second fund should close this year with about 300 million euros.

“If you look at real economic impacts, you should not mention climate change because you don’t currently see it in your profit and loss,” Nino Tronchetti Provera, Ambienta’s managing partner and founder told the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit in London.

“What is impacting all sorts of businesses are two trends: resource scarcity and pollution control.”

Some companies, however, say that climate change is already showing up in corporate accounts.

“Compared to a situation where there would be no climate issues, I think it has been a net cost,” said Christian Rynning-Toennesen, head of Statkraft, Europe’s biggest renewable energy generator.

A U.N. report this year indicated that climate change was already having huge costs, for instance by damaging coral reefs, aggravating storm surges by raising sea levels and disrupting rainfall patterns vital to world crop production.

RENEWABLE RISKS

Provera argues that rapid population growth and its consumption will lead to a huge increase in the use of raw materials and natural resources.

Rising industrial activity to meet this demand for goods and services will lead to more harmful greenhouse gas emissions, increased use of chemicals and water and air pollution, all of which is driving regulation, Provera said.

“There is no company anywhere which won’t be affected by these things,” he said.

Ambienta estimates firms providing environmental products and services which help tackle pollution and scarce resources are in a fast-growing sector worth more than 2 trillion euros.

Ambienta’s investments are mainly in Germany, Italy and Britain where there are up to 200,000 companies to choose from. Its portfolio includes a waste treatment and filtration company, a plastic recycling firm, an industrial cooling system business and a professional cleaning machine and equipment manufacturer.

“Our strategy is straightforward. We only invest in companies if pollution control and resource scarcity is affecting the industry which this company operates in and would be improved by their product or service,” Provera said.

“Their business model has to be proven and the companies well-established. The oldest company we invest in is 80 years old, while the youngest is 20 years old.”

Ambienta tends to shy away from investing in renewable energy companies because support mechanisms such as feed-in tariffs can be subject to change and they often require a lot of capital up front for their projects.

Several European countries have been cutting or halting subsidies for renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power over the past few years amid wider austerity measures and tension over higher energy bills for consumers.

“These (subsidies) are pretty much down to how a politician might feel in the morning. Long-term investors have a hard time dealing with that,” Provera said.

“If you mention clean tech, ‘green energy’ or climate change, that’s bad for investors because over the last 10 years, and especially over the last five years, they have been losing a lot of money.”

(For other news from Reuters Global Climate Change Summit, click here)

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

This story corrects the 14th paragraph to say Ambienta invests in Italy, not France; corrects quote in the 16th paragraph to say Ambient’s oldest company is 80 years old and youngest is 20 years old)