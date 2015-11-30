FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia to ratify Kyoto Protocol's second commitment period
#Environment
November 30, 2015 / 5:24 PM / 2 years ago

Australia to ratify Kyoto Protocol's second commitment period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande (L) welcomes Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as he arrives for the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Australia will ratify the second commitment period of the Kyoto Protocol, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told world leaders on Monday at the opening of United Nations’s climate talks in Paris.

“I announce today that Australia will ratify the second commitment period of the Kyoto Protocol,” Turnbull said.

The Kyoto Protocol is an international treaty to reduce greenhouse gases. Its first commitment period ran from 2008 to 2012. The second period started in 2013 and will run until 2020.

The United States did not ratify the original protocol and Canada withdrew from it in 2013.

Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Richard Balmforth

