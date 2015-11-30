FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World needs to go 'much faster, much further' to slow warming: U.N.'s Ban
#Environment
November 30, 2015 / 10:53 AM / 2 years ago

World needs to go 'much faster, much further' to slow warming: U.N.'s Ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon delivers a speech for the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary General Bank Ki-moon called on world leaders at the start of two weeks of climate talks in Paris to accelerate action to avert a dangerous rise in temperatures.

National emissions pledges from more than 180 nations were, he said, a very good start, but were not enough to curb global warming at the 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) limit scientists say can prevent the worst consequences.

“Paris must mark a decisive turning point,” he said. “We need to go much faster, much further if we are to limit the global temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius.”

Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Alister Doyle

