China, U.S. leaders hold telephone call on Paris climate accord: Xinhua
#Environment
December 14, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

China, U.S. leaders hold telephone call on Paris climate accord: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting at the start of the climate summit in Paris November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping spoke with U.S. President Barack Obama by telephone on Monday about a global climate change accord reached in Paris at the weekend, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi expressed eagerness to work with the United States on the implementation of the landmark agreement, which set the course for a historic transformation of the world’s fossil fuel-driven economy within decades in a bid to arrest global warming.

Reporting By Sue-Lin Wong and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
