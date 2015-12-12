FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Last-minute consultations delay Paris climate debate
#Environment
December 12, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

Last-minute consultations delay Paris climate debate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande talks with Foreign Affairs Minister Laurent Fabius (R), President-designate of COP21, at the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Formal discussion of a proposed U.N. climate pact in Paris has been delayed amid private last-minute talks involving host French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, according to witnesses at the conference.

The open plenary session was due to have begun at 1745 local time (1145 am EST), when delegates from nearly 200 nations were widely expected to approve the deal, but had yet to start more than an hour later. No reason was given for the delay. Fabius was seen leaving the hall with delegates from South Africa.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
