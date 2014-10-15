Diageo sees water as biggest climate issue

LONDON (Reuters) - The management of water resources is the biggest climate-related issue facing makers of alcoholic drinks, a senior executive at Diageo told the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit.

“For us, water is key in terms of what can affect us from a climate change perspective,” David Cutter, Diageo’s president of global supply and procurement said at the summit on Wednesday, held at the Reuters office in London.

Diageo, the world’s biggest spirits company, is best known for brands such as Smirnoff vodka and Johnnie Walker whisky, but the company generates 20 percent of its sales from beer and 4 percent from wine.

Across its global operations, 23 of its sites are in areas it classifies as “water-stressed”, which is when demand for water exceeds the amount available.

Thirteen of those sites are in Africa, but others include vineyards and wineries in California and a sugar cane farm and distillery in Brazil.

In 2011, major floods in Queensland, Australia, interrupted production at its Bundaberg Rum facility, and the company is also continually dealing with drought conditions at its California wineries, Cutter said.

USE LESS WATER

Diageo aims to improve its water efficiency by 30 percent from 2007 levels by 2015. According to the company’s annual report for the 2014 financial year, it currently uses 6.9 liters of water to produce one liter of packaged product.

In Australia, however, Diageo has managed to reduce water usage to just 1.1 liters of water for every liter of packaged product and is looking at ways to implement that elsewhere.

Diageo is also investing in improving irrigation techniques in sugar cane production at its Ypioca cachaca business in Brazil.

Water is not the only resource Diageo is focused on. It has moved to using new ingredients that are more sustainable.

At the end of 2012, Diageo launched a new beer in Ghana called Ruut Extra Premium, brewed from cassava, following the introduction by the Ghanaian government of tax benefits to promote the use of local raw materials.

Cassava is also locally grown and uses less water than other crops used to make beer.

“For us, this hits all of our sweet spots in terms of getting a great product to market. It increases our raw material sourcing locally and we are looking at doing that more and more across Africa,” Cutter said.

Diageo is also preparing for more interest from consumers in the green credentials of the products they buy. At the moment, the company does not supply information about products’ water usage or carbon emissions, but could do so in the future, said its head of environment, Michael Alexander.

“At the moment, most vodka drinkers are not asking for this but they will do in the future,” Alexander said.

“We are also getting more interrogation from our customers, such as big retailers like Wal-Mart, for this. We might not be putting that on the bottle of Smirnoff at the moment, but we are doing work to get set up for this,” he added.