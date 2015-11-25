Rise of carbon emissions almost stalled in 2014: study

A general view shows the Eiffel tower and the Paris skyline through a small-particle haze March 13, 2014 as warm and sunny weather continues in France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

OSLO (Reuters) - A rise in world carbon dioxide emissions almost stalled last year for the first time in almost two decades without a recession, in a promising step towards cleaner economic growth, a study showed on Wednesday.

World carbon emissions from fossil fuel use and cement production rose 0.5 percent last year, the report by the PBL Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency and the European Commission’s Joint Research Center said.

At the same time, the world economy grew by three percent in 2014, it said. It was the smallest rise in emissions, without a recession, since 1998, the study said.

An upwards revision to Chinese coal consumption partly explained why the findings exceeded a flattening of carbon emissions in 2014 reported by the International Energy Agency in March, it said.

Almost 200 nations will meet in Paris from Nov. 30-Dec. 11 for a summit to try to agree ways to combat climate change beyond 2020, to avert impacts such as more floods, droughts and rising sea levels.

“It’s promising but it’s not a clear case that we are already approaching a tipping point” to break the historic link between use of fossil fuels and economic growth, PBL senior scientist Jos Olivier told Reuters.