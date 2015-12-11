FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to present draft climate accord on Saturday, optimistic
December 11, 2015

France to present draft climate accord on Saturday, optimistic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, President-designate of COP21, delivers his speech during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday he was confident a global accord to combat climate change could be adopted after a final draft will be released on Saturday morning.

“We are nearly there. I‘m optimistic,” Fabius told reporters, flanked with United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

“I’ll present a text tomorrow at 0900 (0300 ET) to the parties which I think will be adopted,” he said.

Efforts to craft a global accord stumbled on Friday with China and many other nations refusing to yield ground, forcing host France to extend the U.N. summit by a day to overcome stubborn divisions.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Bate Felix

