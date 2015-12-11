French Foreign Minister says never been better momentum to get climate deal

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, President-designate of COP21, attends a press conference during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday there had never been a better time to get an ambitious, global climate deal and the responsibility was on national governments to make necessary compromises.

“All the conditions are in place to have a universal, ambitious final deal,” he told reporters. “There has never been such a strong momentum.”

Efforts to craft a global accord to combat climate change stumbled on Friday with China and many other nations refusing to yield ground, forcing host France to extend the U.N. summit by a day to overcome stubborn divisions.