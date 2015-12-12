FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French Foreign Minister says never been better momentum to get climate deal
December 12, 2015

French Foreign Minister says never been better momentum to get climate deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday there had never been a better time to get an ambitious, global climate deal and the responsibility was on national governments to make necessary compromises.

“All the conditions are in place to have a universal, ambitious final deal,” he told reporters. “There has never been such a strong momentum.”

Efforts to craft a global accord to combat climate change stumbled on Friday with China and many other nations refusing to yield ground, forcing host France to extend the U.N. summit by a day to overcome stubborn divisions.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Bate Felix

