French Foreign Minister says never been better momentum to get climate deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday there had never been a better time to get an ambitious, global climate deal and the responsibility was on national governments to make necessary compromises.

“All the conditions are in place to have a universal, ambitious final deal,” he told reporters. “There has never been such a strong momentum.”

Efforts to craft a global accord to combat climate change stumbled on Friday with China and many other nations refusing to yield ground, forcing host France to extend the U.N. summit by a day to overcome stubborn divisions.