Germany to hold 2017 climate talks with Fiji as host: source

Flags from different countries are displayed at the World Climate Change Conference 2016 (COP22) in Marrakech, Morocco, November 6, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Next year's international conference on climate change will likely be held in Germany with the small island nation of Fiji as the official host, a delegation source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Such a proposal is currently being circulated and is due to be finalised at the U.N. climate talks currently being held in Morocco, the source said.

While Fiji will be the official host of the 2017 talks, the conference will take place in the former German capital Bonn due to logistical reasons, the source said.

Germany last held the year-end U.N. climate talks in 2001 in Bonn which is home to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).