FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Germany to hold 2017 climate talks with Fiji as host: source
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 16, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 9 months ago

Germany to hold 2017 climate talks with Fiji as host: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Flags from different countries are displayed at the World Climate Change Conference 2016 (COP22) in Marrakech, Morocco, November 6, 2016.Youssef Boudlal

BERLIN (Reuters) - Next year's international conference on climate change will likely be held in Germany with the small island nation of Fiji as the official host, a delegation source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Such a proposal is currently being circulated and is due to be finalised at the U.N. climate talks currently being held in Morocco, the source said.

While Fiji will be the official host of the 2017 talks, the conference will take place in the former German capital Bonn due to logistical reasons, the source said.

Germany last held the year-end U.N. climate talks in 2001 in Bonn which is home to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.