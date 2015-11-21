FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India backs 2 degree global warming limit - French ministry source
November 21, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

India backs 2 degree global warming limit - French ministry source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses industry leaders at Guildhall in London, Britain November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rob Stothard

PARIS (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly backs the goal of limiting global warming to no more than 2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels, a source close to French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Saturday.

Leaders from 195 nations will meet from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11 in Paris to try to nail down an agreement after the last global climate change conference in Copenhagen in 2009 collapsed.

Fabius, who will chair the conference, has embarked on a three-day tour to make sure big emerging nations are on board. He was in India on Friday and will be in South Africa on Sunday before heading to Brazil on Monday.

“Narendra Modi said he wanted an agreement in Paris and that India shared without ambiguity the 2 degree goal” the French source said.

The aim of limiting average global warming to 2 degrees above pre-industrial times was agreed in 2010 in Mexico.

It was reaffirmed at meeting of G20 leaders in mid-November but only after tough discussions as France and other European countries lobbied for its insertion in the final G20 statement.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Dominique Vidalon; editing by David Clarke and David Evans

