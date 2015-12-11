FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry says climate talks make progress, despite delay
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
December 11, 2015 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry says climate talks make progress, despite delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

US Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to reporters following a meeting with France's foreign minister on the sidelines of the COP 21 United Nations conference on climate change, on December 11, 2015 in Le Bourget, on the outskirts of Paris. REUTERS/ MANDEL NGAN / POOL

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said talks on a global deal to slow climate change “made a lot of progress” overnight but that there were a couple of “very difficult” issues to resolve after France extended the conference by a day into Saturday.

Kerry also said, after meeting host French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, that he was “hopeful” that a consensus could be reached among 195 nations and that over the course of Friday contentious issues will “melt away”.

“There is a lot of progress made last night, a long night, but there are still a couple of very difficult issues that we’re working on,” he told reporters.

Reporting By Lesley Wroughton, writing by Alister Doyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.