Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during his meeting with mukhtars at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday at the international climate talks in Paris, the White House said on Monday.

Obama earlier on Monday met with Russian President Vladimir Putin as Ankara and Moscow remain locked in a dispute over the downing of a Russian jet last week.