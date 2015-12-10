FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama speaks to France's Hollande about Paris climate talks progress
December 10, 2015 / 8:13 PM / 2 years ago

Obama speaks to France's Hollande about Paris climate talks progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande (L) welcomes U.S. President Barack Obama as he arrives for the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande spoke by phone on Thursday to discuss progress in international climate change talks taking place in Paris, the White House said.

“President Obama and President Hollande reviewed the progress that has been made and underscored their firm commitment to work together to reach an ambitious and durable climate change agreement,” the White House said in a statement. 

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech

