Obama, France's Hollande discuss Paris climate talks: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande spoke on Friday about the Paris climate talks that begin on Nov. 30, the White House said in a statement.

“Both leaders emphasized their personal commitment to reach an ambitious and durable climate change agreement as well as their determination to work together to do so,” the White House said, noting the two leaders will see each other at the G20 summit in Turkey on the weekend.