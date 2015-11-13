FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, France's Hollande discuss Paris climate talks: White House
#Environment
November 13, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Obama, France's Hollande discuss Paris climate talks: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with French President Francois Hollande during the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande spoke on Friday about the Paris climate talks that begin on Nov. 30, the White House said in a statement.

“Both leaders emphasized their personal commitment to reach an ambitious and durable climate change agreement as well as their determination to work together to do so,” the White House said, noting the two leaders will see each other at the G20 summit in Turkey on the weekend.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu

