U.N. warns 'business as usual' will cause huge temperature rise
November 25, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

U.N. warns 'business as usual' will cause huge temperature rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A “business as usual” approach to climate change could lead to a rise in global temperatures of 6 degrees or more, the head of the U.N. weather agency said on Wednesday.

However, decisions taken at a meeting of world leaders in Paris next week could still mean temperatures stay within 2 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial averages.

“Yes, it’s still possible to keep to the 2-degree target but the more we wait for action the more difficult it will be,” Michel Jarraud told a news conference.

