Development banks should mobilize climate funds: World Bank's Kim

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Bank and other multilateral finance institutions should pool their resources to help developing countries combat and adapt to climate change, helping smooth the path to a global climate agreement in Paris next year, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said on Thursday.

One important disagreement looming over the climate talks is how countries will reach an agreed target of raising $100 billion in annual funding for climate change projects in developing countries by 2020, Kim told the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit.

The World Bank, other multilateral organizations, climate funds and regional development banks can help mobilize money prior to the Paris talks to give developing countries confidence in the negotiating process, he said.

“We are doing everything we can to really make sure that issue doesn’t stop the proceedings,” Kim said.

“Can we take all of the money that is floating around out there, and put it together in a package that would make the developing countries feel a lot better about the available financing for tackling both mitigation and adaptation?”

Climate finance has been slow to trickle in ahead of the Paris meeting. At a United Nations climate meeting in New York last month, eight countries committed to give a total of $1.325 billion to the Green Climate Fund by the end of 2014, adding to the $960 million pledged by Germany and $40 million by Sweden prior to that.

Peru’s foreign minister hinted this month that the United States may make a “significant announcement” on the fund in November, although the U.S. State Department has not confirmed this.

Beyond the financing question, Kim said strong signs of an agreement between the United States and China on climate would set a “strong foundation” for the Paris meeting.

He added that a declaration by 74 countries and over 1,000 private companies announced at the U.N. Climate summit in September, in support of carbon pricing measures such as markets and taxes, could also bolster prospects for success in Paris.

Kim said the decision by China, the world’s biggest carbon emitter, to sign the declaration was a surprise to World Bank officials, and had raised the pressure on other countries.

“China’s action on this is putting a very healthy kind of pressure; creating a kind of spirit of competition,” he said at the summit, held at the Reuters Washington office.

Kim said it was important to address climate change in a variety of other ways - from climate-smart agriculture to eliminating fossil fuel subsidies.

And while the upcoming U.N. Conference of Parties in Paris raises the profile of climate change as an issue, it is not the only solution. “We cannot sit back and put all our hopes in one major agreement,” said Kim.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits