Chinese President Xi says climate deal must address economic gaps

PARIS (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was crucial climate talks in Paris addressed economic differences between nations and allowed different countries to develop their own solutions to the problem of global warming.

China, the world’s top emitter, has always insisted that developed nations had to take the most responsibility for warming the planet and emerging economies needed to be given freedom to develop.

“It is important to respect the differences among countries, especially developing countries,” Xi told delegates in Paris on Monday at a U.N. summit.