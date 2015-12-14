FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama calls Xi to praise China's role in climate talks: White House
December 14, 2015 / 3:19 PM / 2 years ago

Obama calls Xi to praise China's role in climate talks: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting at the start of the climate summit in Paris November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by telephone Sunday night with Chinese President Xi Jinping to express appreciation for the important role China played in securing a historic climate agreement in Paris, the White House said.

The leaders recognized that close coordination of their negotiating teams helped secure Saturday’s agreement, it said in a statement released on Monday.

“The president emphasized the importance of continuing close U.S.-China cooperation on climate change issues into the future,” the White House said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

