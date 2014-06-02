Factbox: In G7, U.S. leads Japan, Canada in carbon curbs, lags Europe

(Reuters) - Following is a comparison of cuts in greenhouse gases by leading democracies in the Group of Seven, whose leaders will meet in Brussels this week, after the United States announced sweeping plans to reduce power plant emissions on Monday.

Official data show that the United States has performed better in restricting emissions since 1990 than Canada and Japan but lags Italy, France, Germany and Britain. G7 leaders will met in Brussels on June 4 and 5.

The proposed U.S. emissions cuts from existing power plants, of 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, are the centerpiece of President Barack Obama’s policy to fight climate change.

The existing U.S. national goal, set in 2009, is to cut emissions by 17 percent below 2005 levels by 2020, equivalent to a cut of 3.5 percent below levels in 1990 - the U.N. benchmark year - after a sharp rise in emissions in the 1990s.

Obama’s goal for the power sector stretches to 2030 - so far no G7 nations have set firm nationwide targets so far ahead. The European Union is considering national cuts of 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 but is not expected to reach an outline agreement before October this year at the earliest.

Greenhouse gas emissions performance and targets (millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents):

1990 2005 2012 2012 vs 2020 vs 2005 and 1990

1990 (pct)

(pct)

Canada 591 735 699 18.2 17 pct cut vs 2005, 3

pct rise vs 1990

Japan 1234 1350 1343 8.8 3.8 pct cut vs 2005, 3

pct rise vs 1990

United States 6220 7228 6488 4.3 17 pct cut vs 2005, 3.5

pct cut vs 1990

European Union 5623 5178 4545 -19.2 13 pct cut vs 2005, at

least 20 pct cut vs 1990

Italy 519 574 460 -11.4 *

France 557 559 490 -12.1 *

Germany 1248 994 939 -24.8 *

Britain 775 678 584 -25.0 *

Sources: national submissions to the United Nations

*In the European Union, emissions targets are split as part of an overall goal of cutting at least 20 percent below 1990 levels by 2020.

The EU-wide Emissions Trading System covers around half or Europe’s greenhouse gas output and caps the emissions of over 13,000 power plants, factories and airlines that by 2020 are due to be 21 percent below 2005 levels, when the market began.

For the sectors outside the ETS, such as agriculture and land transport, EU nations share a target to cut emissions 10 percent under 2005 levels by 2020, which varies based on each countries’ relative wealth. France and Germany are required to cut emissions by 14 percent, for instance.